Advertisement

Restaurants to donate portion of Dec. 10 sales to Peyton’s Promise

Eat for the Hungry (Dec. 10, 2020)
Eat for the Hungry (Dec. 10, 2020)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of Wausau area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from Dec. 10 to Peyton’s Promise.

The organization works to collect food and donations to fight against hunger in the community.

The following restaurants will donate 15% of their sales to Peyton’s Promise during the Eat for the Hungry event.

  • Sam’s Pizza of Schofield
  • Sam’s Pizza of Wausau
  • Wausau Mine Company
  • Basil in Weston
  • Sol Nutrition
  • Taco John’s
  • Clean Slate Coffee House
  • Becca’s Cafe, Bistro, & Catering
  • Brews Brothers Pub
  • Ciao! Restaurant
  • Eagle’s Nest Restaurant
  • Politos Pizza Wausau & Rothschild
  • Papillon’s Pizza
  • Trailside Sports Bar & Grill
  • Wiggly Field

Eat for the Hungry 2020 will be on Thursday, December 10th 2020. When you eat at the participating restaurants, they...

Posted by Eat for the Hungry on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
Wausau Police release photo of suspect in gas thefts
UPDATE: Wausau Police identify ‘serial gas thief’ as 19-year-old Merrill man
If you live in Wausau, you've probably driven by Narvana Whitehead's home and seen her rainbow...
Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP

Latest News

Suspect cutting Christmas light strand in Rhinelander
Rhinelander Police searching for ‘Grinch’ in Christmas light destruction case
Abba, a polydactyly cat, is up for adoption at the Oneida County Humane Society
‘Extra’ special kitty up for adoption in Rhinelander
'Giving Tree' Offers Free Goods
'Giving Tree' Offers Free Goods
Students design face masks for PGA
Students design face masks for PGA