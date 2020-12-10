Restaurants to donate portion of Dec. 10 sales to Peyton’s Promise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of Wausau area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from Dec. 10 to Peyton’s Promise.

The organization works to collect food and donations to fight against hunger in the community.

The following restaurants will donate 15% of their sales to Peyton’s Promise during the Eat for the Hungry event.

Sam’s Pizza of Schofield

Sam’s Pizza of Wausau

Wausau Mine Company

Basil in Weston

Sol Nutrition

Taco John’s

Clean Slate Coffee House

Becca’s Cafe, Bistro, & Catering

Brews Brothers Pub

Ciao! Restaurant

Eagle’s Nest Restaurant

Politos Pizza Wausau & Rothschild

Papillon’s Pizza

Trailside Sports Bar & Grill

Wiggly Field

Eat for the Hungry 2020 will be on Thursday, December 10th 2020. When you eat at the participating restaurants, they... Posted by Eat for the Hungry on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.