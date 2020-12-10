Restaurants to donate portion of Dec. 10 sales to Peyton’s Promise
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of Wausau area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from Dec. 10 to Peyton’s Promise.
The organization works to collect food and donations to fight against hunger in the community.
The following restaurants will donate 15% of their sales to Peyton’s Promise during the Eat for the Hungry event.
- Sam’s Pizza of Schofield
- Sam’s Pizza of Wausau
- Wausau Mine Company
- Basil in Weston
- Sol Nutrition
- Taco John’s
- Clean Slate Coffee House
- Becca’s Cafe, Bistro, & Catering
- Brews Brothers Pub
- Ciao! Restaurant
- Eagle’s Nest Restaurant
- Politos Pizza Wausau & Rothschild
- Papillon’s Pizza
- Trailside Sports Bar & Grill
- Wiggly Field
