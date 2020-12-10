Prevent cyberattacks and improve online behavior this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season traditionally pairs with an increase in travel, giving back, shopping for friends and family and preparing for the New Year. But with all the challenges this year has brought in terms of how we work and connect during a global pandemic, it’s worth taking a pause to evaluate our online behaviors. We are all online now more than ever before, the internet being the all-in-one destination for work, school, personal connection, shopping and more, so it’s important we know the steps to take to keep our digital selves safe.

A recent report highlighted that online shopping has not decreased during the pandemic, in fact nearly all people (94%) are online shopping more or the same amount as before. And cybercriminals are notoriously opportunistic, targeting individuals at their most vulnerable during a pandemic, and when their odds are highest to successfully steal personal information and secure money when more people are shopping online. This is especially important this year because among the holiday cheer and distractions brought on by working from home, we find ourselves becoming less cautious, especially when it comes to online safety.

Webroot offers this advice:

SHOPPING ONLINE: Each year the number of people purchasing holiday gifts online increases. Even if you are in a time crunch, be sure to confirm URL legitimacy before sharing payment info and avoid using debit cards.

CONNECTING WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Always use a VPN when traveling and connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi in airports. If celebrating virtually, opt for a secure video conferencing platform like Zoom and keep a vigilant eye out for ‘no name’ sites seeking permissions for camera and microphone in attempts to gain access.

WHEN YOU GIVE BACK: Scammers know the holidays spark the desire to give back, making charity donations a hot target. Research reputable organizations before committing and never send a wire transfer.

AS YOU PLAN FOR 2021: A new year calls for an online protection revamp. Brush up on best practices like strong passwords, a trusted antivirus program and be sure to update all devices with the latest operating system.

Cybersecurity expert Tyler Moffitt joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss why it’s important to keep our digital selves safe during a time when we are working, shopping and socializing online and provided tips on how consumers an improve online behaviors this holiday season and beyond.

