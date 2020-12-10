North Central Health Care shares COVID-19 vaccination plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care has begun the initial phase of preparations to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to residents of Mount View Care Center in Wausau and Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, as well as healthcare personnel at each location.

North Central Health Care operates two of the largest nursing homes in the central Wisconsin region.

A news release states:

“NCHC will continue to work diligently on meeting and exceeding infection prevention standards within our facilities, even after a vaccine is administered. We know the Covid-19 virus, as well as other illnesses like influenza, can be deadly, especially for those with compromised health and our elderly,” states Michael Loy, CEO of NCHC. “Our staff have worked very hard to prevent the spread of illness within our facilities and we will continue to do so by following the recommendations set by the CDC to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to our residents and staff. This is a difficult time for our residents, their families and our healthcare workers and we are committed to do everything in our power to protect those we serve and our staff.”

NCHC has assembled a vaccination planning team to address administration, policy, infection prevention and communication for the Covid-19 vaccine to both residents and staff.

Social work staff at both nursing homes have begun communication to residents and representatives and are currently working to secure consent or declination forms for the 219 residents currently cared for within the two facilities. Administration of the vaccine will be performed in a tiered approach, with nursing home residents receiving the vaccine first, following by direct care staff at each facility.

Mount View Care Center and Pine Crest both conduct twice-weekly Covid-19 testing of staff and once weekly testing of residents. These results are reported publicly on the NCHC website and families also receive phone calls weekly with updates on operations and any positive cases within the facilities.

