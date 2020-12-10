Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System receives two federal teams to assist tired medical staff

By Emily Davies
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins to see increases in the number of COVID-19 positive patients after a two-week decrease, its hospitals received welcomed relief. The system announced Wednesday that they were granted two federal assistance programs to alleviate tired staff who have been working extended hours for months.

It was granted a disaster medical assistance team (DMAT) through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who began integrating with Marshfield Medical Center staff in Marshfield on Dec. 6. The 15-member team based out of Missouri consists of various medical personnel including physician assistants and nurses from all over the country.

“Most of our people have deployed anywhere from one-five times during COVID,” Carl Mangum, the Delta 1 DMAT Team Commander said. “So we bring a lot of medical experience to barrel the situation and we can share that experience with the people here or any place that the team ends up.”

Mangum said, whether it is for hurricanes, national security events, or COVID-19, those receiving the help are relieved to see them when they respond to help. His team will be there for two weeks, but that time can be extended if requested.

Tammy Simon, Marshfield Clinic Health System’s vice president said they plan to do that as they expect a surge after people gathered for Thanksgiving. She said they already had 12 new patients with COVID-19 get admitted Wednesday.

“With the COVID surge and staff absenteeism, we really needed some reinforcement,” Simon said. Part of it is that our staff are getting very tired. Many of them were working double shifts for multiple days in a row. So that, as you can imagine, wearing full PPE is very waring, along with their family demands. So this is really an effort that we can help support them.”

In addition to DMAT, the system was granted about 50 U.S. Army medical personnel who will be divided among Marshfield Clinic’s hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Dam. Marshfield specifically received 20. Marshfield Clinic Health System made the request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those teams will be deployed in the hospitals for a month.

