Advertisement

Incoming Madison Democrat calls Sen. Johnson ‘scum’

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted he was “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”
Francesca Hong
Francesca Hong(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison is calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress.

Francesca Hong was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district. She tweeted Thursday in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted criticism of Johnson, calling him “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
Wausau Police release photo of suspect in gas thefts
UPDATE: Wausau Police identify ‘serial gas thief’ as 19-year-old Merrill man
If you live in Wausau, you've probably driven by Narvana Whitehead's home and seen her rainbow...
Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP

Latest News

New AP computer science course encouraging more students to pursue STEM
New AP computer science course encouraging more students to pursue STEM
Student studies on computer
Demand for computer science graduates continues to outpace supply.
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Protecting your digital self when doing anything online
Protecting your digital self when doing anything online
**This image is for use with this specific article only**<br /><br />Equifax says a giant...
Prevent cyberattacks and improve online behavior this holiday season