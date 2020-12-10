Incoming Madison Democrat calls Sen. Johnson ‘scum’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison is calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress.

Francesca Hong was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district. She tweeted Thursday in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

This delusional scum continues to crawl further into 45's asshole instead of representing the people of WI who need survival checks and relief. The last time I spoke to his office, his staff assured me they would do more than provide lip service. This ain't it. https://t.co/EK4qSeUPpH — Francesca Hong (@FrancescaHongWI) December 10, 2020

Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted criticism of Johnson, calling him “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”

Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment continues. @SenRonJohnson’s desperate need for Donald Trump’s approval is beyond being a sycophant and bordering on being a cult follower or stalker. Either way, not a good look for a US Senator. https://t.co/CryrCLNSXJ — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) December 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.