Health system donates safety shield to local EMS for COVID-19 safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More patients means more work for support staff, including EMS workers.

With all of the gear they have for protection there is still a risk for first responders.

A new shield created by EMS equipment company FERNO looks to change that.

“They go on the cot, it’s just a velcro strap, that straps behind the cot here, and it just straps on to the cot like this, you can put your patient on the cot then all you have to do is fold this down,” demonstrates Lexi Schwartz, Marshfield Medical Center EMS Coordinator.

Schwartz says the shields are designed for the patient to be on oxygen, creating a tent around the patient.

“There are patients who sometimes require a little more oxygenation than what we want to give without proper protection,” Schwartz says.

The patient shields were developed to create an important barrier between first responders and patients be transported via ambulance.

Donated by Marshfield Clinic Health System at a time when COVID cases in Wisconsin continue to rise.

“One went to Chippewa Fire District, one went to Chippewa Falls EMS and the fourth one went to Lake View Ambulance Service which is up in Rice Lake, and we just picked these four because they’re our four busiest ems services that we typically see coming to our hospital,” says Schwartz.

Jon Schultz, EMS Operations-Deputy Chief, says this shield will allow Eau Claire Fire & Rescue to start patient treatment right away.

“It’ll be a nice piece of equipment for us to have, it’s definitely going to help out with the care of our patients, we had to be kind of selective about some of the treatments we were giving before because they would aerosolize and possible aerosolize the virus,” says Schultz.

Providing an additional barrier of protection.

“The crews are already wearing PPE, masks eye protection, gowns, but we also have to decontaminate the ambulance after every call as well by putting disenfectant down, but theres always a chance something gets missed and this’ll help reduce that,” says Schultz.

Mitigating the spread, one shield at a time.

