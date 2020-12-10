Advertisement

GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have indicated that they want oversight of how the state spends federal pandemic relief funds and distributes vaccines.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said during a conference call with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that they believe Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is making too many unilateral decisions on how to respond to COVID-19.

Republicans haven’t met to pass any pandemic-related legislation since April.

Vos and LeMahieu say legislative oversight of any federal relief spending and vaccine distribution would create transparency. They also don’t support repealing a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

