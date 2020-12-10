Advertisement

Former Kennedy Park Nursing Home to be converted into 60-unit dwelling

Floor plan for Hall Apartments
Floor plan for Hall Apartments(Lokre Development)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Demolition is underway at the former Kennedy Park Nursing Home property. Kennedy Park closed abruptly in January 2019. The building has been vacant since.

Jennifer Higgins, planning & development director for the village of Weston said Lokre Development has submitted plans to turn the building into a 60-unit multi-family development. Those plans state they’ll be called the “Hall Apartments”.

She said plans call for a mixture of studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units. Amenities will include a gym and a community room for residents. The property is located on the corner of Jelinek Avenue and Alderson Street.

A timeline for completion wasn’t immediately known.

