First Alert Weather: Mix of clouds/sunshine today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We will see more cloud cover overall today, but that will not make it a bad day at all.

Tempertures look to still rise back into the mid 40s for most. Some southern communities could touch on the low 50s again later on as well. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected as well, so at times you may see mostly sunny skies, and then shortly after, mostly cloudy skies take over. We are expecting to stay dry today however.

Plenty of cloud cover moves in tonight, so our chances to see the northern lights tonight is minimal at best. The cloud cover will likely stick through much of the weekend, so last night was one of the best times to get out there and catch the northern lights.

The weekend snow chance remains unchanged for most of us through this weekend. Most areas look to stay dry throughout the weekend, but we may see lighter snowfall for some of our southeastern communities. Right now, the models are keeping our area dry, but we have seen a very slight northerly shift with this system. If that trend continues over the next day or two, we may be talking about a few inches for our far southeastern communities.

Right now, it looks like we will stay dry, but if we see changes to the forecast, we will keep you updated.

