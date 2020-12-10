Advertisement

‘Extra’ special kitty up for adoption in Rhinelander

Abba, a polydactyly cat, is up for adoption at the Oneida County Humane Society
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Humane Society hopes the extra toes on its newest cat draw a little extra attention so that she finds a home.

According to a post on Facebook, the cat they’ve named Abba, was a transfer from another humane society. They say Abba is about 3 years old. And does well with other cats. Abba’s unique feature-- polydactyly, is caused by a genetic mutation in a dominant gene and usually results in the formation of anywhere between four to seven toes on a cat’s paw.

If you’d like to adopt Abba, call 715-362-5992

Posted by Oneida County Humane Society on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

