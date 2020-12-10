Advertisement

Community members give input on the future funding for the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs

Veteran hat
Veteran hat(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members had the opportunity to share their ideas and recommendations for future funding related to programs, benefits, and services for veterans during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The future funding for the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs is being discussed at the community level this week. The WDVA opened up the conversation to those outside of the department to hear recommendations for programs, benefits, and services.

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan says public input makes a large impact on the budget.

“Even after the budget is introduced I expect because this is what happened in the last budget after the governor announced his last budget ... I fully expect that we are going to have continued stakeholder input and real person input into the budget process and I think that’s something that Governor Evers had put at the forefront of making decisions,” Brennan said.

More virtual roundtables are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays nears $30,000 in donations
Railynn Barnard sorts clothes she donated to Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls teen uses wish to help others
Fifth graders in Wisconsin Rapids raise money for Salvation Army
Fifth graders in Wisconsin Rapids raise money for Salvation Army
If you live in Wausau, you've probably driven by Narvana Whitehead's home and seen her rainbow...
Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love
Wausau woman's sign about spreading love catches attention of Hollywood actress
Wausau woman's sign about spreading love catches attention of Hollywood actress