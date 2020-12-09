Woman with Stevens Point ties reported missing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point native, now living in Green Bay was reported missing Tuesday.

WBAY-TV reports Jordan Kawlewski, 23, drives a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 436YHZ.

Police did not release any information about her disappearance.

If you have information about Jordan or you see her, call police at 920-448-3200.

