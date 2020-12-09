Advertisement

Woman with Stevens Point ties reported missing in Green Bay

Jordan Kawlewski
Jordan Kawlewski(Green Bay Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point native, now living in Green Bay was reported missing Tuesday.

WBAY-TV reports Jordan Kawlewski, 23, drives a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 436YHZ.

Police did not release any information about her disappearance.

If you have information about Jordan or you see her, call police at 920-448-3200.

