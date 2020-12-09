Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up to 0.92%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s death rate climbed again. It’s now 0.92% after the state recorded 81 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the most in a week. The death rate hasn’t been this high in a month-and-a-half. Wisconsin is averaging 55 deaths a day over the past 7 days.

Deaths were reported in 27 counties: Crawford, Dane, Dodge (3), Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Jefferson (2), Kenosha (5), Langlade, Lincoln, Milwaukee (13), Monroe (3), Oconto, Oneida (5), Ozaukee, Racine (9), Rusk, Shawano, Sheboygan (6), Trempealeau, Walworth, Washburn, Washington (2), Waukesha (15), Waushara, Winnebago (4) and Wood. Milwaukee County reached 800 deaths.

County cases and deaths are listed later in this article.

The state received more than 11,000 test results (11,726) for the first time in five days and identified 3,619 more people with the COVID-19 virus in Wednesday’s report. That’s below the 7-day average of 3,854 new cases per day. The positivity rate of 30.86% Wednesday is also below the 7-day average of 33.4%.

The DHS is urging people to continue getting tested so the state has a better idea of the spread of the virus. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says the positivity rate shows not enough people are being tested for the coronavirus. “The average daily number of tests is about 29,500. Two weeks ago, that average was over 39,000,” she said at a health briefing Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 422,065 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus since it was confirmed in Wisconsin in early February.

363,504 people are considered recovered, which is 86.1% of all known cases. Thirty days passed since their diagnosis or they were medically cleared. There are some, referred to as the “long haulers,” who suffer lingering effects from their illness.

54,599 people are active cases, which, as a percentage, is down to 12.9% of all cases diagnosed.

3,887 people have died.

Since the first COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin were reported March 19, less than 9 months ago, more people died from the disease than from the flu, pneumonia, kidney disease and suicide combined. COVID-19 compares to the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin based on rankings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the latest data available.

Rank Leading causes of death in Wisconsin (2018) Deaths 1 Heart disease 12,061 2 Cancer 11,457 - COVID-19 3,887 3 Accidents 3,786 4 Chronic lower respiratory diseases 2,866 5 Stroke 2,549 6 Alzheimer disease 2,515 7 Diabetes 1,508 8 Influenza/pneumonia 1,075 9 Kidney disease 914 10 Suicide 888

Wisconsin expects to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this month. State health officials say Wisconsin is in line to receive 49,725 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents followed by another 49,725 doses for their second shot to complete the inoculation.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were hundreds more hospitalizations since the state report on Tuesday. The DHS reports 215 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, after 214 on Tuesday.

Since the coronavirus first appeared in Wisconsin 10 months ago, 18,715 people have been hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms. The percentage seems to have stagnated at 4.4% of all coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,566 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, which includes 325 people in intensive care. The number of patients in hospitals across the state due to COVID-19 remained the same from Monday, however the amount of patients in the ICU for the virus decreased by one. There were 96 COVID-19 patients in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals, with 17 in intensive care. There are 121 in the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, with 27 in intensive care. We expect updated numbers later Wednesday afternoon.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 9 patients Wednesday. The field hospital takes patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen, to ease the caseload at overwhelmed hospitals.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA also reported 175 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are open (11.93%). The state’s 134 hospitals have a total 1,700 ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds unoccupied (15.21%). These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region hospitals, which serves 8 counties, have 16 ICU beds (15.38%) open and 106 medical beds (12.42%) open overall.

The Northeast region hospitals, serving 7 counties, have 20 ICU beds (9.66%) open and 164 of all types of medical beds (17.15%) open overall.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) continues at some of the state’s 134 hospitals: 18 report less than a 7-day supply of gowns, 13 have less than a week’s worth of paper medical masks, 9 need goggles and 9 are low on N95 masks.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,152 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Ashland – 813 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Barron – 3,905 cases (+35) (46 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Bayfield - 771 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Brown – 23,884 cases (+153) (149 deaths)

Buffalo – 885 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Burnett – 864 cases (+7) (15 deaths)

Calumet – 4,276 cases (+12) (29 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,277 cases (+28) (57 deaths)

Clark – 2,394 cases (+26) (44 deaths)

Columbia – 3,722 cases (+48) (13 deaths)

Crawford – 1,423 cases (+19) (10 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 29,616 cases (+166) (108 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 9,222 cases (+53) (87 deaths) (+3)

Door - 1,727 cases (+30) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,466 cases (+47) (8 deaths)

Dunn – 3,039 cases (+27) (16 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,270 cases (+63) (64 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 367 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,283 cases (+33) (56 deaths)

Forest - 766 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Grant – 3,707 cases (+30) (68 deaths) (+1)

Green – 1,915 cases (+39) (7 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,240 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Iowa - 1,413 cases (+22) (5 deaths)

Iron - 380 cases (10 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Jackson - 2,000 cases (+23) (6 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,829 cases (+33) (45 deaths) (+2)

J uneau - 2,076 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 10,541 cases (+259) (167 deaths) (+5)

Kewaunee - 1,772 cases (+13) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 8,908 cases (+75) (42 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,124 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,612 cases (+14) (29 deaths) (+1)

Lincoln – 2,104 cases (+17) (36 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 5,330 cases (+35) (38 deaths)

Marathon – 10,582 cases (+148) (139 deaths)

Marinette - 3,199 cases (+24) (36 deaths)

Marquette – 1,083 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 600 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 74,497 (+747) (800 deaths) (+13)

Monroe - 2,915 cases (+31) (18 deaths) (+3)

Oconto – 3,369 cases (+33) (33 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,508 cases (+16) (44 deaths) (+5)

Outagamie – 14,549 cases (+60) (138 deaths)

Ozaukee - 5,307 cases (+78) (43 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 526 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Pierce – 2,460 cases (+15) (19 deaths)

Polk – 2,521 cases (+25) (19 deaths)

Portage – 4,983 cases (+29) (43 deaths)

Price – 824 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Racine – 15,152 cases (+123) (210 deaths) (+9)

Richland - 934 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Rock – 10,253 cases (+80) (99 deaths)

Rusk - 934 cases (+7) (11 deaths) (+1)

Sauk – 3,897 cases (+19) (19 deaths)

Sawyer - 991 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Shawano – 3,828 cases (+19) (52 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 9,867 cases (+44) (72 deaths) (+6)

St. Croix – 4,715 cases (+24) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,405 cases (+23) (11 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,645 cases (+24) (23 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,282 cases (+19) (15 deaths)

Vilas - 1,378 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Walworth – 6,630 cases (+72) (59 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 830 cases (+13) (6 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 9,878 cases (+127) (82 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 29,133 cases (+280) (264 deaths) (+15)

Waupaca – 3,828 cases (+10) (91 deaths)

Waushara – 1,797 cases (+2) (13 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 13,876 cases (+70) (133 deaths) (+4)

Wood – 4,769 cases (+49) (31 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 171 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 440 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Chippewa - 426 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Delta – 2,351 cases (+27) (53 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,818 cases (+19) (49 deaths)

Gogebic - 653 cases (+20) (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,422 cases (+18) (13 deaths)

Iron – 725 cases (+6) (31 deaths)

Keweenaw – 65 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 122 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 239 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marquette - 2,854 cases (+13) (38 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,302 cases (+17) (20 deaths)

Ontonagon – 269 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 187 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Earlier this week, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district (CLICK HERE). You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.