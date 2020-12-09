Advertisement

Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an education and awareness campaign dubbed “Be an InFLUencer” and designed to help bolster vaccination for the flu in the state’s minority communities.

“Historically in Wisconsin, there have been many barriers that have led to communities of color having the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and consequently, that is where we find high rates of the flu,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained.

Health officials have urged getting a flu vaccine this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which has stressed hospitals and the health care system. The campaign started Wednesday includes social media platforms as well as broadcast and digital ads.

A new website launched as part of the campaign also includes a link for people to find places to get the flu vaccine near them.

The initiative is being paid for with funds provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

