Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR will gather feedback to decide quota for wolf hunting season

By Stella Porter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re learning more about the wolf hunting and trapping season set to begin in November 2021.

The DNR will soon hear public input and consults with the tribes to come up with a wolf quota. The formal process will begin in 2021.

The DNR says that plan will help them control the animal that’s greatly expanded in northern Wisconsin in the last 20 years.

“The goal is always to have wolves on the landscape that can supply sustainable use and that have their impact in the ecosystem intact,” said Keith Warnke with the Wisconsin DNR.

The quota will be decided and brought before the DNR board sometime next summer.

The DNR is getting feedback from the public and the tribes about a wolf hunting and trapping quota.

The DNR’s goal is to manage the growing wolf population without diminishing it. That means taking into account very different perspectives on how far management should go.

“Certainly tribal consultation and public input go into the equation of managing a healthy, thriving population, and I have no doubt that we will be able to do that,” said Warnke. “It’s a matter of working with the various vast publics.”

Newschannel 7 reached out to The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission about what perspectives Wisconsin tribes may offer the DNR.

They weren’t able to go on camera Wednesday, but they say the tribes see wolves as an important part of the land. They say tribes will likely be hoping for a relationship plan rather than a management plan.

The agency announced the season would begin Nov. 6 2021, after the gray wolf is taken off the federal endangered species list.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point

Latest News

Be Amazing group spreads holiday joy with 'Reindeer Cheer Project'
Be Amazing group spreads holiday joy with 'Reindeer Cheer Project'
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of food boxes to people in need
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of food boxes to people in need
Vaccine distribution plans being formulated in Wisconsin
Vaccine distribution plans being formulated in Wisconsin
Food donation graphic by MGN.
Free food boxes in Wausau, delayed, will start at 2 p.m. at Salvation Army