Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WMTV) - An F-16 with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the status of the pilot is unknown.

According to a release from the Wisconsin National Guard, the F-16 Falcon was on a routine training mission when it crashed around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The 115th Fighter Wing is based at Truax Field in Madison.

