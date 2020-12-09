Advertisement

Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WMTV) - An F-16 with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the status of the pilot is unknown.

According to a release from the Wisconsin National Guard, the F-16 Falcon was on a routine training mission when it crashed around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The 115th Fighter Wing is based at Truax Field in Madison.

NBC15 is working to learn more information on this crash, and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

