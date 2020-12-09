Advertisement

Valley Conference changes spectator rules starting Dec. 14

Wisconsin valley conference visitor decision.
Wisconsin valley conference visitor decision.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Conference announced Wednesday it will give schools the option to allow two immediate family members per athlete to attend home and away sporting events.

A release from the conference said, “If spectators are not allowed to attend away events at certain schools, those schools’ fans will not be allowed to travel to other schools in the conference. These decisions are up to an individual school and/or district’s discretion and may be venue specific. Masks or face coverings are still required and venues may have assigned seating for spectators.”

The change comes after an online petition gathered more than 800 signatures asking the conference to allow opposing teams’ parents to attend away sporting events. The current guidelines do not allow away team spectators to attend in person.

The WVC said fan guidance will be reviewed every three to four weeks. This guidance will continue through January 10th. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the individual high school for details on specific sports or venues.

