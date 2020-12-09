Advertisement

The best etiquette for holiday virtual gatherings

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This holiday season will look very different than in previous years. Many of us will opt to host a virtual holiday gathering for the first time as a safe way to stay connected. But are you sure you know the best way to go about hosting a virtual party for family and friends? That’s where Myka Meier comes in.

Myka is an expert in all things hosting and etiquette. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to offer help on navigating the world of virtual events.

Here are some of her dos and don’ts for hosting the perfect virtual holiday gathering:

  • Do: Make sure that you and your holiday themed background are well lit so that you can impress your guests.
  • Do: Create a list of holiday themed activities like virtual icebreakers or sing-alongs to get the party going.
  • Do: Shop smart and locally online and find the perfect holiday gift online for your gatherings
  • Don’t: Let one person dominate the conversation - after all, it’s a party for everyone.
  • Don’t: Take a one-size-fits-all approach. A fun and engaging party theme for your girlfriends may not work as well for a family party with grandparents and young children.  Myka will also be able to share other innovative ways to stay connected, including Messenger Kids’ Santa experience, the new Watch Together feature, and other exciting new chat features. Connecting with loved ones has never been more fun!

Find more by visiting messengernews.fb.com

