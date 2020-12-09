Sen. Baldwin: negotiations on COVID-19 relief bill are intense, ongoing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin says Senate negotiations for a second COVID-19 relief package are intense.

And they’re getting close to a frame work for a deal.

“When all the issues are resolved and the framework is presented, we hope there will be enough bi-partisan momentum behind it that it will get a vote on the Senate floor,” says the Democrat from Wisconsin.

The parties had been deadlocked for months until both sides made concessions last week.

The $908 billion proposal gaining momentum includes temporary unemployment relief and aid for businesses, state and local governments.

It does not include another $1200 direct stimulus check

On another issue, Baldwin says a law to protect people paying student loans back is a step closer to reality.

It’s called the Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act which has been passed by the both the House and Senate and is awaiting the president’s signature to become law.

It would make it illegal to get into U.S. Department of Education computer systems without authorization, turning around to use the information for things like scam promises to help people pay off student loan.

Senator Baldwin was among four senators, two Republicans and two Democrats who authored the legislation.

Scammers would face up to 5-years in prison if convicted under the new law.

