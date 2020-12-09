Advertisement

Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WSAW) — The search continued Wednesday morning for the pilot of a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet that crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison.

According to a media release, the 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight. Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water continue.

“We are a close-knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it.”, said Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “Right now the safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return”.

The crash site, located in Delta County, Michigan was initially secured by local emergency responders, but military personnel and safety and security personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing are now on site. Additional personnel will be sent later Wednesday to help facilitate the safety and security of the crash site.

The incident remains under investigation.

