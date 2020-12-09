Advertisement

Rib Mountain selling old street signs to benefit dog park expansion

The town of Rib Mountain is selling nostalgia in exchange for an investment in the future of...
The town of Rib Mountain is selling nostalgia in exchange for an investment in the future of the town.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain is selling nostalgia in exchange for an investment in the future of the town.

The sale of the street signs taken down after re-addressing is benefitting the expansion of Sandy’s Bark Park and surrounding walking paths.

“It’s not just about, ‘Oh, yeah, I get a street sign,’ it’s also thinking about the expansion of our park. And I’m sure some of the bids that came in might have taken that into consideration as well. At least we hope that’s what they were considering,” said Gaylene Rhoden, town administrator.

The town is charging $20 a sign. You can see a list of signs available here.

Work on the expansion of the dog park is set to begin in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

