Petition asks for Wisconsin Valley Conference to allow parents at away games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A petition with over 800 signatures is asking for the Wisconsin Valley Conference to allow opposing teams’ parents to attend away games. Right now the conference guidelines state no spectators for the away team can attend.

Members that have signed the petition say they’re asking for the change for the sake of their children’s safety.

“Injury is our biggest concern. We believe as parents that we should be there if our child gets hurt,” D.C. Everest parent Sarah Paulson said.

High school teams potentially travel hours away for some of their contests. Some of the parents’ largest fears is not knowing their children are hurt.

“What happens if they go into an ambulance? What hospital are they going to go to? How are going to know that? We won’t know until after the fact,” Paulson explained.

The people signing the petition say they’re thankful for what the conference and districts are doing to keep their children safe. But they hope they can add one amendment at their next meeting.

“We are for them 100% we appreciate all they are doing. This is a hard time for them also. We just want to be able to see our children too,” Paulson added.

The conference is holding a meeting on December 9 to discuss the possibility of changing who can attend the games. Stay with Newschannel 7 for any updates.

