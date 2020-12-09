Advertisement

Petition asks for Wisconsin Valley Conference to allow parents at away games

Wisconsin valley conference visitor decision.
Wisconsin valley conference visitor decision.(wsaw)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A petition with over 800 signatures is asking for the Wisconsin Valley Conference to allow opposing teams’ parents to attend away games. Right now the conference guidelines state no spectators for the away team can attend.

Members that have signed the petition say they’re asking for the change for the sake of their children’s safety.

“Injury is our biggest concern. We believe as parents that we should be there if our child gets hurt,” D.C. Everest parent Sarah Paulson said.

High school teams potentially travel hours away for some of their contests. Some of the parents’ largest fears is not knowing their children are hurt.

“What happens if they go into an ambulance? What hospital are they going to go to? How are going to know that? We won’t know until after the fact,” Paulson explained.

The people signing the petition say they’re thankful for what the conference and districts are doing to keep their children safe. But they hope they can add one amendment at their next meeting.

“We are for them 100% we appreciate all they are doing. This is a hard time for them also. We just want to be able to see our children too,” Paulson added.

The conference is holding a meeting on December 9 to discuss the possibility of changing who can attend the games. Stay with Newschannel 7 for any updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

Warmer than normal temps delay Sylvan Hill opening
Greenheck turned their clinic they had with QuadMed in Weston into a COVID-19 testing site.
Greenheck using private testing site to stay ahead of COVID-19
The City and Judy Groholski signed the donation agreement, which will forever protect this...
Stevens Point Parks Department adopts master plan for phase 1 of donated land
internet problems in Lincoln County.
UW survey looks to give an accurate map for internet access in Lincoln County