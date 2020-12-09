Pet Project: Meet Minnie

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Minnie is a 9-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon Co. by an owner who couldn’t take care of her anymore. She likes attention and can be playful in the right home.

Minnie’s adoption fee has been taken care of by someone already. If you would like more information about Minnie visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society to set up a time to meet her by calling 715-845-2810.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.