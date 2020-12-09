Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Minnie

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Minnie is a 9-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon Co. by an owner who couldn’t take care of her anymore. She likes attention and can be playful in the right home.

Minnie’s adoption fee has been taken care of by someone already. If you would like more information about Minnie visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society to set up a time to meet her by calling 715-845-2810.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief, cuts unemployment benefit
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP
16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Minnie
Pet Project: Meet Minnie
August is a hound mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County when someone found him...
Pet Project: Meet August
Pet Project: Meet August
Pet Project: Meet August
Pet Project: Meet Minnie
Pet Project: Meet Minnie