Opening date set for new Dave & Busters in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dave & Busters has announced the opening date for its new restaurant at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

The arcade and sports bar will open to customers on Monday, Jan. 25.

A spokesperson says the restaurant is looking to hire more than 125 people. Positions include managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, cooks and game techs. Online applications are available here: https://www.daveandbusters.com/careers

The 27,000-square foot restaurant is located in the former Younkers space in the mall.

Yes, masks will be required. Dave & Busters lists the following COVID-19 safety protocols for customers and staff:

Masks are required for all guests, and gloves are available upon request

Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly

Strict adherence to all local guidelines for health and safety

Self-serve hand sanitizer stations available

Team members wearing masks & gloves

Team member health & temperature checks prior to starting shifts

Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing

Suspended use of some games for social distancing

1-time use disposable menus

This is Dave & Busters’ third location in Wisconsin. They have restaurants in Madison and Wauwatosa.

