Opening date set for new Dave & Busters in Ashwaubenon

(KWCH)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dave & Busters has announced the opening date for its new restaurant at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

The arcade and sports bar will open to customers on Monday, Jan. 25.

A spokesperson says the restaurant is looking to hire more than 125 people. Positions include managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, cooks and game techs. Online applications are available here: https://www.daveandbusters.com/careers

The 27,000-square foot restaurant is located in the former Younkers space in the mall.

Yes, masks will be required. Dave & Busters lists the following COVID-19 safety protocols for customers and staff:

  • Masks are required for all guests, and gloves are available upon request
  • Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly
  • Strict adherence to all local guidelines for health and safety
  • Self-serve hand sanitizer stations available
  • Team members wearing masks & gloves
  • Team member health & temperature checks prior to starting shifts
  • Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing
  • Suspended use of some games for social distancing
  • 1-time use disposable menus

This is Dave & Busters’ third location in Wisconsin. They have restaurants in Madison and Wauwatosa.

