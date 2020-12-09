North central Wis. and state organizations share plans for COVID-19 vaccination dissemination ahead of anticipated FDA approvals

(WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccines are a light signaling an end to this pandemic tunnel just as the world closes out 2020, and local and state organizations are preparing for the first vaccines to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States.

That authorization could happen as early as Thursday when an advisory committee with the Food and Drug Administration will consider whether to grant Pfizer EUA for its vaccine. If it does get approved, Wisconsin will be allotted 49,725 doses in the initial round from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That allotment is meant to be given to the first phase of recipients as their first dose; the CDC will then send 49,725 more doses around the time when those people will be due for their second shot, which can be taken 21 days after the first shot.

The timeline for who will have access to the vaccines and when, depend upon a lot of factors like how quickly the approved companies will be able to produce the vaccine, get it to states and local vaccinators, and that these vaccinators will have enough staff to distribute the vaccines, among other factors. The Department of Health Services said all of those steps make it hard to answer timeline questions, but they expect to be able to get the first round of shots in this month and to be able to relax COVID-19 precautions by about mid-summer.

The very first priority will allow health care workers in COVID-19 units to have the opportunity to be immunized. With Pfizer expected to be the first approved, Marshfield Clinic’s research facility in Marshfield, with its ultra-cold storage unit, will distribute the vaccines to vaccinators in the north-central region of the state. At this time, the system’s institute for quality, innovation and patient safety vice president, Tammy Simon, said they do not know how much of the first Pfizer allocation will head to their facility.

“As health care systems need vaccine (sic), they order the vaccine through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry just as they do other vaccines and then we know how much they need, and then that gets distributed,” Simon said. “So until we know how much we’re receiving, we won’t know how much we’re sending out.”

Simon said they are asking their nursing supervisors to map out who within the COVID units will get the vaccines first.

“We know there are side effects to this vaccine and we have to make sure that we stagger as we give the vaccine so that if there are staff members that are out that our experts on the frontlines are not out at the same time,” she explained.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary, said Monday side effects like injection-site pain, fever, and other reactions to the vaccine are normal and actually a good sign that the body is producing an immune response, which is the point of vaccines.

Since there will not be enough supply for the demand for vaccines, Willems Van Dijk said Wisconsin’s State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) is working to identify the priorities within the vaccine distribution phases and how the vaccines will be distributed around the state. She explained it currently is looking at a formula taking into account population and social vulnerability index, which are factors that put certain populations at greater risk of disease.

For the first phase vaccinating health care workers, for example, workers on the COVID units will have first priority, with those more at risk to getting severe cases of the disease who work in those health care facilities and those who work in long-term care facilities being another high priority.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is still finalizing the priorities after health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. Willems Van Dijk said the three groups discussed the most are “other essential workers,” people over the age of 65, and people with core morbidities or who would be at greater risk of getting a severe case of the disease due to conditions they already have.

Judy Burrows said Marathon County Health Department’s role will be to ensure those who want to get a vaccine when they are eligible to get one can have access to them. She said they will be helping to coordinate between providers, but will not be administering vaccines.

The county has been working alongside other counties since the 9-11 attacks in 2001 to plan for pandemic and emergency response after the federal government allotted funds to preparedness planning.

“That really provided public health agencies with the opportunity to start partnering with other folks in the community that we hadn’t worked with before,” she explained. “So, we’re working with emergency government. We were working with power companies. We were working with schools in a different way, planning for if we did mass vaccination clinics, where would there be spaces in our communities that would be big enough to do that?”

With a live situation to put that planning to use, she stated some of those plans are being used, like the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) regions, and others are not. Burrows said they do not anticipate having to initiate mass vaccination clinics because there likely will not be mass quantities of vaccines being shipped to regions, like COVID-19 testing materials are now.

However, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and disease precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing will need to continue alongside vaccination. Vaccine companies are also recommending those who are vaccinated to still follow those guidelines. That is because while the vaccines have shown to be successful at keeping those vaccinated from getting serious cases of the disease, the trials for Pfizer and Moderna did not test whether those who get the vaccine and contract the virus, whether in a mild or asymptomatic form, can still spread the virus. More research is being done.

On top of that, it is not known how what percentage of the population would need to be immunized in order to have herd immunity from COVID-19 and as we previously mentioned, it will take time to allow everyone who wants to be vaccinated to get vaccinated. Willems Van Dijk said once just the health care workers and people in long-term care facilities are vaccinated, that is still only 10% of the population. Which, again, means people will need to continue practicing COVID-19 safety precautions.

“The community is like sitting next to the Christmas tree ready to rip open the present and the reality is the elves are still making the presents, they need to be wrapped, Santa needs to check his list twice and load the sleigh and none of those things have happened yet,” Burrows said.

Another unknown being researched is how long immunity will last after getting the vaccine or contracting the virus. DHS recommends people who have contracted COVID-19 to still get immunized at this point, but that could change.

“There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again; this is called natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this,” the CDC states on its website.

As for those vaccinated, it is not known if people will be recommended to get the shots once a year, like the flu shot, or if immunization will last longer and only need a booster years later or at all.

