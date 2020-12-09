Milladore woman begins life sentence for newborn’s 2019 murder

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The 24-year-old Milladore woman convicted of killing her newborn son has been transferred to Taycheedah Correctional Institution to begin serving a life sentence. The Fond du Lac prison is maximum-security and medium-security for female inmates.

Marylinn Feher pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide on Sept. 30. On Dec. 2 she was sentenced to life in prison, with the eligibility of parole after 30 years.

Court documents state Feher said she hit the newborn’s head on the toilet several times and also strangled the baby in an effort to suffocate him after giving birth. The baby was found in a vehicle in a hospital parking lot critically injured in April 2019. The baby, named Zacharia by Feher, died of his injuries.

