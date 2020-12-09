Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System to get Department of Defense help in COVID-19 staffing

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Approximately 50 U.S. Army medical personnel will be assisting health care providers at four Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals this week, including staff in Marshfield.

The move is part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” stated Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals have been near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need.”

The number of COVID-19 patients at Marshfield Clinic Health System’s ten hospitals has decreased the past two weeks, slightly alleviating staffing challenges for the short term. However, according to a news release, the health system is starting to see an increase in patients over the past two days and anticipates it will continue to increase, which could be attributed to people gathering during Thanksgiving and a greater number of people going out in public without masks.

U.S. Army North , the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S Northern Command, will oversee the military operation in support of Federal efforts and the state. The medical personnel are the result of a Federal Emergency Management Agency request.

The military medical personnel, part of two Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, will come from several locations. One UAMTF is from the 531st Hospital Center, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, while the other is from U.S. Army Medical Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio.

Staff at Marshfield Hospitals in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Dam will also receive assistance.

