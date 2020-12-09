Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo cancels Zoo Lights over COVID-19

Zoo Lights at the Henry Vilas Zoo on December 1, 2019.
Zoo Lights at the Henry Vilas Zoo on December 1, 2019.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo has pulled the plug on Zoo Lights. The annual tradition, which opened late last month, abruptly ended Tuesday over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In a post on its Facebook page, the zoo stated the decision came following consultation with county health officials and was based on an abundance of caution based on trends and projections for the virus’ spread.

Zoo officials said they feel it is the right call for the staff, the community, and the animals. Opening on November 27, Zoo Lights was originally slated to last until December 27.

Noting the popularity of the event, the zoo promised it would return next year, pointing out that the event is one of its most important fundraisers of the year.

In light of the closing, zoo officials as anyone who would still like to donate to the zoo to do so here.

Out of an abundance of caution given current trends and projections with the Covid-19 pandemic, Henry Vilas Zoo has...

Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Texas sues to have Wisconsin lawmakers pick state’s electors
Players say while they understand why they are wearing the masks and the importance of them,...
Basketball players adjusting to masks on court, condition for fatigue
Sen. Baldwin: negotiations on COVID-19 relief bill are intense, ongoing
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
North central Wis., state organizations share plans for COVID-19 vaccination
DNR releases more information about next year's wolf hunting, trapping seasons
Wisconsin DNR will gather feedback to decide quota for wolf hunting season