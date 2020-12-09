Gov. Evers appoints Patricia Baker to the Portage County Circuit Court

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers announced Wednesday he is appointing Patricia Baker to the Portage County Circuit Court. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas T. Flugaur.

“Patricia Baker is an excellent attorney who will bring a wealth of experience to the bench. I know that everyone in her courtroom will be treated fairly and with dignity, regardless of background,” stated Gov. Evers.

A former assistant district attorney and past president of the Portage County Bar Association, Baker currently represents clients in family law and criminal defense matters. Baker has over 20 years of experience as a family law mediator and frequently serves as guardian ad litem. She has been repeatedly elected to the Stevens Point Area Public School District, where she has served as Treasurer, Clerk, and chair of two committees. Baker was previously president of Mid-State Independent Living Choices, Inc., an organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides scholarships and grants to improve the quality of life in Portage and Waushara counties, according to a news release.

“Trish has a broad base of experience in the areas of law that she will see as a trial court judge. She also has the patience and empathy necessary to make the difficult decisions she will encounter every day,” stated Judge Thomas Flugaur.

“I am so pleased to be appointed to serve as the Portage County Branch III Judge” said Baker. “I have spent my entire legal career working in the law to achieve justice; whether it is for a victim of a crime, a person with a disability, or an abused child; my goal has always been to apply the law fairly. I will continue to work to treat every person who enters the courtroom with respect, dignity, and fairness.”

Baker will be the first woman to ever serve as a circuit court judge in Portage County. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison Law School and the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.