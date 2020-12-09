Friends of Emerson Park seeking big donations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The grassroots group, Friends of Emerson Park, is kicking off their capital campaign on Thursday to help raise money to redevelop the park.

So far, the Friends have raised about $60,000. With this new campaign they’re looking to raise a whopping $700,000 to redevelop the aging park.

Emerson Park contains outdated playground equipment, uneven ground and is completely surrounded by homes. It’s the perfect call for remodeling a park.

“It’s a big step,” Friends of Emerson Park Treasurer and Co-Founder Meleesa Johnson said. “When I first ran for city council, one of the things I wanted to do was to make this a true city park.”

Nearly five years later and that idea is finally getting the attention the Friends of Emerson Park was looking for.

“We really see this as being more important than ever to get this park up and running and becoming a safer and more inviting place to play,” Friends of Emerson Park Co-Chair Ginger Keymen said.

The new Emerson Park would bring a brand new playground, basketball and tennis court, and a new shelter building along with plenty of green space that can be used as an ice rink in the winter.

“This will be an amazing park and I want everybody to come visit us,” Johnson said.

The park will be everything the community and any kid could ask for.

“I want to see a giant playground. So I can play more so it can be a little more bigger space,” Cormac Weaver said.

The land originally had an elementary school, but was eventually torn down. Now it’s a space Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza hopes will bring new life

“It’s completely redevelop able, so it gave us an opportunity to literally create history in forming the friends of Emerson Park, creating a plan and a vision of what the neighborhood wants to see in that park and now we’re in the process of raising money to make the vision come to life,” Wiza said.

Wiza wants there to be a park within a 10 minute walk of every family in Stevens Point.

Now the group needs more money to help pay for the high price tag of $70,000.

“We need to build into larger grants and larger donations from area businesses and corporations,” Keymen said.

It’s their goal to begin the first phase of construction by the fall of 2021 and have it completed over multiple years depending on how much money is raised.

If you would like to donate follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.