First Alert Weather: Wonderful Wednesday, cooler next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plentiful sunshine takes over today, and we are looking at an excellent day ahead of us. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s today, which is around 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Get ready for a few warmer days before we see cooler temps and plenty of cloud cover for the weekend. Tomorrow we will see temperatures in the low 40s, but we will also likely see more cloud cover. Sunshine in the morning, followed by afternoon cloud cover. Once the clouds take over tomorrow, we will likely see them stick around throughout Saturday.

The weekend snow chance is all but dead as of this morning. There is still a chance to see the low pressure system track slightly to the north, but the models seem locked in this morning. The best chance to see local snow will be a few tenths of an inch for our northernmost communities, and possibly a few snow showers for our far southeastern communities. The weekend looks to stay cloudy, but generally dry.

Next week, we are looking at a cooldown with high temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Our average high temperature today is 28 degrees, so after we cool down next week, we will remain right around where we should for this time of the year.

