Experience Enchanting Ireland

July 7-16, 2021
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Experience the storied culture, ancient history, natural beauty, and warm hospitality of Ireland. Begin with a guided tour of Dublin, Ireland’s capital. Explore the ancient monastery site at Clonmacnoise and sample fresh scones and tea at Connolly’s Rathbaun Farm. In Connemara, walk the gorgeous, green riverside gardens of Kylemore Abbey and visit the Connemara Celtic Crystal Factory.

Take in the beauty of the famous Cliffs of Moher and be delighted at a medieval banquet in Bunratty Castle. You’ll enjoy traditional music and dance at Kate Kearney’s Cottage and relax on a scenic ride around the Ring of Kerry. We’ll also visit the famous Blarney Castle, stunning Rock of Cashel, and Kilkenny Castle on the River Nord.

Our vacation includes all airfare, great hotels, many meals and more! For more information and a free brochure, call Holiday Vacations at 1-800-826-22-66!

Ireland trip with Heather Foster