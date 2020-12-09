Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A pattern of bizarre behavior has lead to criminal charges for a Wausau man. Jason Neidert, 45, is charged with 16 counts related to credit card fraud.

An investigation began the morning of Aug. 28 after a gas station employee reported surveillance video, captured weeks earlier, showed a man swipe 35 credit cards at the carwash’s automatic pay box. A financial crime specialist from Kwik Trip contacted authorities noting the behavior was suspicious and stated all the cards were declined.

Court documents state that wasn’t the only time the unusual incident occurred. On Sept. 4 at 3:30 a.m. and 1:27 p.m., Neidert swiped nearly three-dozen cards at the carwash with no luck. Then again on Sept. 11. On Sept. 16, 14 cards were attempted for use at the carwash. On Sept. 24, he tried six cards more cards at the carwash. And at the same carwash on Oct. 1, Neidert swiped 59 credit cards with no success.

On Sept. 8, investigators said Neidert went into the gas station to purchase a $16 gift card. He reportedly told the clerk his credit card was acting up, but the payment went through. He then attempted to buy another $16 gift card but the payment was declined.

On Oct. 9, Neidert was interviewed by investigators while on a probation hold.

Neidert said that the cards possessed credit card numbers that he had purchased with bitcoin on the dark web from a Russian website. Neidert explained that he would purchase illegally obtained credit card numbers that were deemed to be older or suspected to not be working. Everest Metro Officer Tom Jourdan explained that even old credit card numbers can be valuable if a person doesn’t fully close their accounts.

Court documents state Neidert explained it would cost him about $1.50 per credit card number. Investigators also recovered a credit card encoder at Neidert’s home.

Officer Jourdan explained any card--- hotel room keys, gift cards, anything with a magnetic strip, can be programmed with a new number. In this case, investigators say Neidert would use those old cards and issue them new credit card numbers.

Jourdan said they aren’t aware of any local victims, as the credit card numbers could be from any person in the world.

He said he’s only aware of a successful $16 transaction. He said the crime specialist from Kwik Trip deserves all the credit for the case. “Without her, we would have never known what was going on,” Jourdan explained.

Neidert is scheduled to learn if his case will head to trial on Dec. 16.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.