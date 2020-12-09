Advertisement

DNR warns anglers of thin ice with warm front on the way

The DNR said this year, the ice hasn’t been able to get thick, and expects it to get even thinner with expected temperatures in the forties within the week.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With warmer weather on the way, the Department of Natural Resources is warning ice anglers to be careful out on the ice.

Jake Holsclaw, a Recreation Warden with the DNR said this year, the ice hasn’t been able to get thick, and expects it to get even thinner with expected temperatures in the forties within the week.

Overall the DNR is warning anglers to not go out on the ice at all for their safety.

“This early season ice is really the gonna be your most dangerous ice because it’s just really unpredictable.,” Holsclaw explained.

If you do decide to go out, they say to do it with caution. Measuring the ice, or testing it out before you venture onto it further are two good ways to make sure you stay safe.

A good rule of thumb is that four inches of ice are usually good to hold a person, while twelve inches of ice can typically hold a vehicle. With warmer weather though, Holsclaw said to be skeptical.

“We’ve got to remember that there is no such thing as safe ice. Whenever somebody goes on the ice they have to be sure that they’re very cautious and really don’t trust anything that they see necessarily,” Holsclaw explained.

In the end, if you do end up falling through the ice, Holsclaw said that the best thing to do is to stay calm and float until the fire department arrives.

Panicking and exerting energy will likely lead to hypothermia quicker. He also suggested packing an extra pair of clothes and putting your cellphone in a plastic bag so it doesn’t get wet if you fall in.

For more safety information about ice fishing, visit the DNR website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court
(MGN)
2 arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson
Consumer Reports tested several non-dairy milk products to see if they were healthier than...
The science behind the health benefits of real milk

Latest News

Wearing Masks While Playing Sports
Wearing Masks While Playing Sports
High School Sports Parents Petition
High School Sports Parents Petition
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP