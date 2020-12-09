DNR warns anglers of thin ice with warm front on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With warmer weather on the way, the Department of Natural Resources is warning ice anglers to be careful out on the ice.

Jake Holsclaw, a Recreation Warden with the DNR said this year, the ice hasn’t been able to get thick, and expects it to get even thinner with expected temperatures in the forties within the week.

Overall the DNR is warning anglers to not go out on the ice at all for their safety.

“This early season ice is really the gonna be your most dangerous ice because it’s just really unpredictable.,” Holsclaw explained.

If you do decide to go out, they say to do it with caution. Measuring the ice, or testing it out before you venture onto it further are two good ways to make sure you stay safe.

A good rule of thumb is that four inches of ice are usually good to hold a person, while twelve inches of ice can typically hold a vehicle. With warmer weather though, Holsclaw said to be skeptical.

“We’ve got to remember that there is no such thing as safe ice. Whenever somebody goes on the ice they have to be sure that they’re very cautious and really don’t trust anything that they see necessarily,” Holsclaw explained.

In the end, if you do end up falling through the ice, Holsclaw said that the best thing to do is to stay calm and float until the fire department arrives.

Panicking and exerting energy will likely lead to hypothermia quicker. He also suggested packing an extra pair of clothes and putting your cellphone in a plastic bag so it doesn’t get wet if you fall in.

For more safety information about ice fishing, visit the DNR website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.