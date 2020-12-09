Advertisement

DNR Warden adds K9 to aid in search and recovery cases

DNR Conservation Warden Audrey Royce and Nyssa
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Audrey Royce has added a K9 partner.

Wardens who take on a canine partner fund the dog’s expenses and its training. The dog, Nyssa also lives with the warden owner. Royce owns and funds Nyssa’s training and expenses.

The K9 team is based in Oneida County, where they serve the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest and Lake Tomahawk area.

“If there is a lost hunter or missing kids, Nyssa is certified as a tracker and can help find someone,” Royce stated. “There are so many trails and a person could get a bit off the beaten path. When she realizes it’s time to find someone, she goes into work mode. I’m really proud of what she’s accomplished at such a young age and excited to put her to work.”

The DNR says on top of being a conservation warden, Royce also volunteers as a member of the Newbold Fire Department. Royce and Nyssa train with their K9 Search and Rescue team once a week.

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

