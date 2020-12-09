Advertisement

DHS Launches COVID-19 Wastewater surveillance data dashboard

Monitoring wastewater can help officials gauge COVID-19 activity in communities as early as a week before clinical testing
Coronavirus restroom graphic.
Coronavirus restroom graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an online dashboard that displays findings from the wastewater surveillance program of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Wisconsin.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 and is found in the feces of infected people.

“Surveillance of wastewater is part of our broader statewide efforts to better understand and monitor this virus,” said Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. “This publicly available dashboard will also empower both Wisconsinites and leaders to make more informed decisions about COVID-19 in their communities.”

Sewage testing has been used for early detection of other infectious diseases, and this surveillance system will make it possible to better understand COVID-19 transmission in Wisconsin.

