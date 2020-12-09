Advertisement

Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew

Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer, walking out the door.(Source: Gonzales Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (Gray News) – Police are looking for a woman who made a major beer heist at a grocery store.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer. She rolled out of a Rouses Supermarket without picking up the tab.

A police department Facebook post put the value of the brew at $357.20 and said the suspect completed her beer run in a late-model Lincoln MKX crossover.

Only a few hours after Wednesday’s post, police appeared to have a suspect in mind.

“Thanks to everyone for pointing us in her direction! We appreciate it!” Gonzales police said later on their post.

Despite the theft, at least one person saw some humor in the situation.

“Now I don’t condone stealing but that seems like the appropriate amount of alcohol needed to get over this year,” said Channing Elizabeth. “Somebody’s Christmas party is gonna be lit.”

