Advertisement

Blue Angels scheduled to return to Eau Claire in 2022

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced Tuesday they will be returning to Eau Claire for the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show.

The flight demonstration is scheduled for June 4-5, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. It will include the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets that will be replacing the older legacy Hornets in 2021.

The 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety recommendations.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Texas sues to have Wisconsin lawmakers pick state’s electors
Players say while they understand why they are wearing the masks and the importance of them,...
Basketball players adjusting to masks on court, condition for fatigue
DNR releases more information about next year's wolf hunting, trapping seasons
Wisconsin DNR will gather feedback to decide quota for wolf hunting season
Be Amazing group spreads holiday joy with 'Reindeer Cheer Project'
Be Amazing group spreads holiday joy with 'Reindeer Cheer Project'
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of food boxes to people in need
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of food boxes to people in need