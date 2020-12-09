Blue Angels scheduled to return to Eau Claire in 2022
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced Tuesday they will be returning to Eau Claire for the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show.
The flight demonstration is scheduled for June 4-5, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. It will include the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets that will be replacing the older legacy Hornets in 2021.
The 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety recommendations.
