Blue Angels scheduled to return to Eau Claire in 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced Tuesday they will be returning to Eau Claire for the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show.

The flight demonstration is scheduled for June 4-5, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. It will include the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets that will be replacing the older legacy Hornets in 2021.

The 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety recommendations.

