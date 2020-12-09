Advertisement

Basketball players adjusting to masks on court, condition for fatigue

Players say while they understand why they are wearing the masks and the importance of them, the masks cause more fatigue during practice and games.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH girls basketball team wants to stay on the court, and they know masks are a key component for that.

But three weeks into the season, they say it’s been a change.

“You definitely get more tired, more fatigued. You just got to play through it, honestly.” said Zoe Fink, a junior guard for the Panthers.

“The first week I was like passed out on the ground,” said senior post player Kylie Klismith, who added she’s starting to get used to it.

Every indoor sport has been required to wear masks at all times, even on the court. That includes hockey, basketball and wrestling among other sports. The conditioning has been the most difficult part.

“We are running a little bit more just so we get used to the masks a bit more,” Klismith said.

“It’s difficult without a mask too, but putting a mask on makes it more [difficult],” Fink explained.

The WIAA recognized this issue and gave each team one additional timeout per half in games effective immediately.

While studies show oxygen level isn’t depleted, and there aren’t significant health risks with wearing a mask, teams have had to change how they manage the game. Players are seeing more fatigue.

“I think you just need to substitute more. You need to prepare for it more on the court,” head coach Craig Terpstra said.

“Him subbing more and giving us quick breaks is helpful,” Fink said about Terpstra’s management.

But they understand why this is the situation, and see the bigger picture.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we keep in mind that everybody is in the same boat,” Fink said.

Each player made it clear that just because it’s a small inconvenience, it’s not an excuse.

“We’re not going to complain about masks because some teams are at home too,” Fink said.

