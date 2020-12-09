Alaska and Glacier Bay Cruise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Featuring a captivating four-night cruise of Alaska’s Inside Passage, historic journey by rail, Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks, and so much more. Fly into Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, and explore dramatic landscapes along Turnagain Arm. Visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla, then arrive at Denali National Park for a fascinating Tundra Wilderness Tour.

Pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler in Fairbanks, then travel the Alaska Highway into the Yukon. Take the White Pass Yukon Route Railway to Skagway, Alaska where our cruise ship awaits. For the next four nights we cruise the Inside Passage in style with a day of scenic cruising in Glacier Bay National Park and a port of call in Ketchikan. All staterooms have floor to ceiling windows overlooking private walk-out verandahs.

