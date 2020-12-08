Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine discussion

DHS call about covid-19 vaccines.
DHS call about covid-19 vaccines.(wsaw)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health services discussed what the next steps would be once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA. Right now the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still waiting for approval.

“We anticipate receiving vaccine on a regular basis. We don’t know the amount, and right now it’s my understanding that the CDC is using a formula for populations to go ahead and divide up the number of doses to the individual states and jurisdictions,” Dr. Stephanie Schauer explained.

According to the DHS once the vaccines are approved, frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities will be the first to receive vaccinations. There is still discussion who will be given the vaccine after that.

“The advisory committee on immunization practice will be looking at who the next tiers would be to receive vaccine. After the FDA EUA (emergency usage authorization) is issued for the Pfizer and or Moderna vaccine,” DHS Deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

On the call the department said the Pfizer vaccine will be going to certain hubs that have a storage unit that can house low enough temperatures. That includes Marshfield Clinic, which was announced on Monday. The Moderna vaccine is not expected to need a cold storage space.

The DHS says the process for approving a vaccine might be long, but it helps to give a safer and more effective product.

“I think when you look at the process that is happening with the FDA review and the ACIP trying to be clear and transparent. And reassure people that processes are in place that we have a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Schauer added.

Right now there is no word if the vaccine will be approved for women or people with immunocompromising conditions, the DHS says more testing is needed.

