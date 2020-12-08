Advertisement

Warmer than normal temps delay Sylvan Hill opening

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The season-opening date for Sylvan Hill—Wausau tubing hill, has been delayed a week due to weather.

The tubing runs were scheduled to open Dec. 12, but the parks department is hopeful they are able to open Dec. 19.

A message on the city’s website says it been too warm to make snow.

Update December 7, 2020: Due to the unseasonably warm weather which is preventing our snow guns from making snow at a fast pace, the Sylvan Tubing Hill will not be ready to open as scheduled on Saturday, December 12. At this time we are hoping for Saturday, December 19 as the opening day. We are sorry for the delay and hope to get the hill open as soon as possible. Check back at this site next week for further updates. Thank you for understanding.

