Stevens Point to honor chancellor on ‘Bernie Patterson Day’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The community of Stevens Point will honor University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson on Tuesday to celebrate his decade of service. Patterson will retire in January.

Earlier this month, Mayor Mike Wiza declared Dec. 8 Bernie Patterson Day to show appreciation for the chancellor’s work, vision, and dedication to the community. “Patterson led through challenging times with wisdom and compassion”, Wiza stated.

“He introduced a vision to become a new kind of public university, more responsible to local needs and more relevant to solving regional problems”, Wiza said. “Patterson built relationships with numerous businesses in, creating internships and job opportunities for students and a professional talent pipeline for the state and region employers.”

“Bernie has become an icon in our community, a familiar face who was always promoting UWSP and the City. He is a friend to many, and we’ll miss him dearly,” Wiza said.

Patterson served on numerous boards in the community, including Portage County Business Council, United Way of Portage County, Rotary, Worzalla Publishing, Marshfield Clinic and supported many nonprofit organizations, Wiza noted.

Wiza encouraged community residents to wear purple and gold or Pointer apparel on Dec. 8. He suggested businesses or individuals consider:

Changing business marquees/signs to congratulate the Chancellor on his retirement

Naming an entrée, beverage or soup after the 14th Chancellor (Bernie Burger)

Making a donation in Chancellor Patterson’s honor:

o Canned goods to a community food pantry, including The Cupboard student pantry in the Dreyfus University Center

o Boys and Girls Club of Portage County (the chancellor was involved in this organization as a boy

o Dog (Pointer) toy or new book for child learning to a Toys for Tots collection site.

The cupola atop Old Main at UW-Stevens Point, which was refurbished during Patterson’s era, will be lit in purple Tuesday night. He institution a tradition where students touched a replica of the cupola during ceremonies when they began their college education and when they graduated.

