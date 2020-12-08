Advertisement

Special Rudolph cancelation postmark offered Dec. 12 at Rudolph Post Office

Annual Rudolph stamp, stamped on a letter to family on Dec. 17, 2019
Annual Rudolph stamp, stamped on a letter to family on Dec. 17, 2019(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Many annual events in 2020 have been canceled, but a beloved event in Rudolph will go on as planned this Saturday.

The special cancellation postmark will be available at the Rudolph post office in Rudolph on Dec. 12.

It’s only available one day as part of the County Christmas celebration.

The decorative stamp program originally started with Postmaster Lillian Blonien in 1945 as a Girl Scout project. ﻿ She served as postmaster from 1940 to 1971, and started the tradition of postmarking holiday greetings with a pictorial cancellation featuring a reindeer design.﻿  Each spring there is a contest for students in Rudolph to enter their designs.

A normal business day at the Rudolph post office is about 1000 letters and cards, on the second Saturday of December the volume balloons to about 10,000 pieces of mail.

The community will hold a parade and fireworks Saturday evening.

