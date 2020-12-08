Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department by responding to calls in that area. She’s also forming connections with businesses and town leaders—which helps policing run smoothly.

The Town of Rib Mountain is paying for the deputy’s 40-hour work week in a 5-year agreement with the sheriff’s department.

Cassandra Seubert officially became Rib Mountain’s deputy in September. She now handles about a third of the work in what’s by far the county’s busiest area for calls.

“For the most part I’ve been able to take all the calls myself. Which alleviates all the other deputies’ needs to be here,” she said, adding that some longer-term issues can be put aside by the sheriff’s department for her to work on during her scheduled hours.

It’s letting the sheriff’s department deal with other important issues around Marathon County.

“It alleviates a lot of the need for other deputies in the area. Now that I’m working just in Rib Mountain, that means we have seven cars working the road, which is huge. That’s more than we’ve ever had in the past,” Seubert said.

She’s mostly responding to calls for retail theft around Rib Mountain Drive, which she says ramp up around the holiday season.

“Especially the bigger retail businesses, we get a lot of retail thefts,” she said.

She’s also working to solve traffic issues as the residential part of Rib Mountain grows.

“Speeding, and we have a lot of issues with people passing school buses yet on some of the county roads in the area,” Seubert said.

A key part of her job is forming relationships with the community outside of emergencies.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of the business… not owners, but employees of the businesses… I try and stop in to as many businesses as I can and just let them know that I’m here if they need anything that’s not an emergency, they can contact me,” she said.

Seubert has a desk in the town’s municipal building, connecting her easily with town leaders.

“They know all of the people who live here, they’ve been working here a lot longer than I have just in this general area,” she said.

Rib Mountain’s town administrator Gaylene Rhoden says it helps her stay in touch with the area’s needs.

“It gives us an opportunity to address our residents’ concerns. So if there’s concerns about speeding, we know we can have that message heard,” said Rhoden.

The sheriff’s department says the consistency of having Seubert there helps with longer investigations that require follow-ups. The town is able to have her observe issues over time.

“There’s a lot more communication, a lot more interaction, and a lot more knowing what’s going on in our community,” Rhoden said.

It’s especially helped with issues in school zones.

“One of our crossing guards had a request with people kind of rolling through reds and not really paying attention, and having her feedback, like, ‘Are you seeing that?’ and she was like, ‘Absolutely.’ So she was able to identify it as well,” she said. “And then she acknowledges, this is probably an area we need to pay attention to.”

Because of COVID-19, Seubert says she’s had to limit contact with the wider community. But when she’s able, she plans to visit schools and make more connections with the families here.

