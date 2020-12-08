REPORT: Packers’ return specialist Tyler Ervin to miss at least a month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tyler Ervin is likely headed to the injured reserve with a foot injury. Ervin is expected to miss at least a month.

Meanwhile, #Packers return man Tyler Ervin is also likely headed to IR because of his foot injury. No surgery needed, per source, but he's expected to miss at least a month, so his season may be over. https://t.co/wThllVEmbJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2020

Ervin has returned 20 punts averaging about four yards per return. He also has had 10 kick returns for an average of 19.6 yards.

Pelissero is also reporting that Packers’ defensive lineman Billy Win is expected to be put on the injured reserve with a trice injury. It’s not considered season-ending.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.