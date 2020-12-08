Advertisement

REPORT: Packers’ return specialist Tyler Ervin to miss at least a month

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tyler Ervin is likely headed to the injured reserve with a foot injury. Ervin is expected to miss at least a month.

Ervin has returned 20 punts averaging about four yards per return. He also has had 10 kick returns for an average of 19.6 yards.

Pelissero is also reporting that Packers’ defensive lineman Billy Win is expected to be put on the injured reserve with a trice injury. It’s not considered season-ending.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

Marathon vs Newman & Moisinee vs Edgar High school Basketball 12/7/2020
Marathon vs Newman & Moisinee vs Edgar High school Basketball 12/7/2020
Prep Highlights 12/7
Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 11: Replacing a Legend on the Ice
REPORT: Wisconsin’s basketball game vs. Louisville is off