Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities at the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was reported missing and endangered late last month has been found alive.

The Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement in the Stevens Point area made physical contact with 48-year-old Kevin Daley Tuesday afternoon.

Daley was reported missing and endangered on November 30 after his vehicle was found on November 24 in a remote part of northern Marinette County.

Although Daley isn’t from Marinette County, he has recreational ties to the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daley is being physically and mentally assessed at this time.

A search for Daley that was scheduled for next Saturday is now canceled.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

