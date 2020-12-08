Advertisement

Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and endangered.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities at the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was reported missing and endangered late last month has been found alive.

The Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement in the Stevens Point area made physical contact with 48-year-old Kevin Daley Tuesday afternoon.

Daley was reported missing and endangered on November 30 after his vehicle was found on November 24 in a remote part of northern Marinette County.

RELATED: Marinette County Sheriff: Help needed finding man believed to be endangered

Although Daley isn’t from Marinette County, he has recreational ties to the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daley is being physically and mentally assessed at this time.

A search for Daley that was scheduled for next Saturday is now canceled.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain’s new patrol deputy is alleviating pressure off the Marathon County Sheriff’s...
Rib Mountain’s new deputy easing burden of calls, helping with longer-term issues
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Homicide charges recommended in Adams County fatal overdose cases
Body found in Antigo early Sunday morning

Latest News

Carey Reilly shares some last minute gift ideas
Ideas for some last minute gifts
Great gift ideas for last minute holiday shoppers
Great gift ideas for last minute holiday shoppers
Tips to ensure your pets' safety over the holidays
Tips to ensure your pets' safety over the holidays
Making sure medical supplies purchased online are authentic
Making sure medical supplies purchased online are authentic
Fundraising campaign kicks off Thursday to redevelop Emerson Park in Stevens Point
Fundraising campaign kicks off Thursday to redevelop Emerson Park in Stevens Point