Local reaction to newly proposed rules on air travel with service animals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Air travel could be going to the dogs, service dogs.

More than 15,000 comments were received by the U.S. Department of Transportation about the newly proposed rules by individuals with disabilities, airlines and flight attendants.

Proposed passenger rules would no longer consider pets or emotional support animals passengers have been carrying on flights under false pretenses of a service animal.

According to the Transportation Department, a service animal is defined as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability.

Heather Mishefske, owner of emBARK dog training on Fairfax St. says says it boils down to whether or not the animal is trained and comfortable in a busy public setting.

“What does a fearful animal look like? It often looks like aggression, and that’s scary for people even though that dog is clearly not comfortable in that environment, so I think it’s unfair for those dogs to be put in those conditions when they’re not ready and they’re not trained to do so,” says Mishefske.

Retired UW Eau Claire Professor Katherine Schneider who has had seeing eye-dogs for 48 years says she welcomes the changes, but thinks people trying to dodge the $125 pet fee are spoiling it for people who actually need the companion.

“Those of us who are trying to travel with either trained service animals or with emotional support animals are the ones that got hurt because now emotional support animals apparently are not able to travel with their person, that’s going to be a problem for a lot of people,” says Schneider.

The new regulations do allow airlines to require people traveling with service animals to submit a form attesting to their dog’s good behavior, health and training.

The final rule will be effective 30 days after date of publication in the federal register.

To look at the full final rule on traveling by air with service animals can be found here.

