Lambeau Field to limit gameday attendance to family of Packers employees for rest of regular season

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers and Lambeau Field will only allow Packers’ employees and their household families into Lambeau Feild on gamedays for the rest of the regular season.

The team says that the infection rate in Brown County and many areas in Wisconsin are currently trending in a better direction, but the rate overall continues to remain at a high level.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

“As always, the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority. We appreciate the continued guidance from Bellin Health and the Brown County Public Health Department for advising us and, importantly, for the work they are doing to battle COVID.

“We are extremely proud of how seriously our players and employees have taken the virus and of the steps they have taken to avoid contracting it and infecting others. While Lambeau Field feels very different this year, we look forward to giving our fans watching from home some more great wins. We can’t wait to see packed stands again next season.”

