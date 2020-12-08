Advertisement

Ideas for some last minute gifts

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People have been scrambling to get their holiday shopping done early this year. But if you are one of the procrastinators that missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don’t worry deals and great ideas can still be found. On Tuesday, lifestyle and product expert Carey Reilly joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to take the stress out of last minute shopping.

Carey’s last minute gift ideas include:

· Online resources that ensure you are getting a great deal on your last minute gifts

· Affordable and fashionable clothing for the whole family

· Home safety products

· Stocking stuffer ideas

You can see the items Carey shared on the show by clicking on the video above.

Carey Reilly is a writer for Today.com and a contributing editor for Family Traveler magazine. She is a regular on-air product expert for Fox and Friends, Wpix11 and Cheddar News. She was named as a Top 50 Influencer by O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine. Carey is a stand up comedian and has been seen on The Today Show, CNN, The Joy Behar Show, Food Network, Cooking Channel. HLN and The Wendy Williams Show.

